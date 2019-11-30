Scot wrestling has a lot returning

Highland wrestling coach Adam Gilmore will return a lot of talent from last year’s team, as his squad will have 11 returning letter-winners back.

Both senior Christian Miller and sophomore Kaden Miller claimed KMAC titles last year, with Kaden also advancing to the district meet. Also competing in districts last year was sophomore Cody Matthews, who won a sectional title after finishing second in the league. Senior Gavin DeAngelo was runner-up in both the KMAC and sectional meets, while junior Triston Hinkle was a KMAC runner-up and district alternate.

Also returning are senior Johnny Stevens; juniors Andrew Baker, Dillon Lehman and Bryce Schott and sophomores Damien Daniel and Eli Grandstaff.

Gilmore also has a number of newcomers whom he’ll try to fit into the varsity line-up in Landon Pedigo, Matthew Scarbury, Chandler Stevens and Caleb Wetzel.

“We’re looking to improve on last year’s team finishes,” he said. “We have strong leadership and eager underclassmen. Hoping we stay healthy and can reach each individuals’ potential.”

In the league, the coach looks at Northmor as the team to beat, citing their number of state-level wrestlers.

Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Pictured above is this year’s Highland wrestling team. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/11/web1_highlandwrest.jpg Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Pictured above is this year’s Highland wrestling team.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

