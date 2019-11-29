MG wrestling out to gain experience

Despite graduating five members of last year’s team, including its lone state qualifier, Mount Gilead head wrestling coach Mike Williamson still has a good bit of talent returning for the 2019-20 season.

Five letter-winners are back for the Indians, who graduated state qualifier Brandon Strickland, district qualifier Nate Weaver, Zach McCallen, Josh Brown and Lane Carpenter.

State alternate junior Andy Williamson returns to the Indians, as do district qualifiers Cory Fricke and Chuy Rubio, district alternate Justin Dendinger and Joshua Sullivan.

They will be a number of newcomers on the team looking to contribute on the varsity level. Junior high state qualifier Garret George will join as a freshman, as well as classmates Tyler Marriott, Carter Goodrich and Sabashtien Strubhar; junior Owen Blanton and senior Colton Cronenwhett.

“We need to bring new guys up through the JV schedule and get them ready for varsity,” said Williamson. “Keep getting better as the year goes by and finish strong in the league and peak for the post season.”

