Northmor girls have many players returning

Six letter-winners return for the Northmor girls’ basketball team, giving coach Freddie Beachy reason to believe his squad will improve on last year’s 7-17 record.

Senior Julianna Ditullio, a three-year starter, earned honorable mention recognition from the Central District and KMAC. She tallied 136 assists and 71 steals last year. Two-year starting senior Macy Miracle finished with 140 rebounds.

Two sophomores who got a lot of varsity time as starters during their first year in high school also return. Reagan Swihart scored 146 points and shot 30 percent from three-point range; while Lexi Wenger scored 250 points on 63 percent shooting from three-point range, 42 percent from two-point range and 71 percent from the free throw line. She also tallied 141 rebounds.

Also back are Cassidy Healea and Taylor Linkous, while Paige Caudille and Haley Dille, both sophomores, will join the varsity line-up. The team will have one big hole to fill in graduate Addie Farley. She was a second-team pick by both the KMAC and Central District.

“Stay healthy, be competitive and learn and grow as a team,” are what Beachy listed as team goals.

In the conference, he looks at Cardington, Danville, Highland and Mount Gilead as all providing tough tests for his squad.

The Northmor girls’ basketball team for the 2019-20 season is in the above picture. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/11/web1_northgbb.jpg The Northmor girls’ basketball team for the 2019-20 season is in the above picture. Courtesy Photo | Unique Images of Ohio

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

