MG bowling working to rebuild

The Mount Gilead bowling program will now be under the instruction of Shawn Boller.

Boller previously was the coach at Cardington from 2005 to 2012, where he claimed a MOAC conference championship and had an individual state qualifier in 2005. He also was named the league’s Coach of the Year for the 2010-11 season.

Boller noted that he has a very young team that he’s looking to settle in, as there are no returning letter-winners coming back this year.

“We are looking to build the bowling program back up and I would like to see it return to a varsity sport at Mount Gilead,” he said.

The coach looks at the KMAC as having a number of good programs.

“I look for (Cardington’s) Coach Edgell to be competitive again with both of his teams,” said Boller. “I look for Northmor and Fredericktown to make a good run overall. This is my first year back coaching and in a different conference, but I am hoping to be competitive with a very young and developing team.”

Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Mount Gilead’s bowling team for 2019-20 is pictured above. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/11/web1_mgbowl.jpg Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Mount Gilead’s bowling team for 2019-20 is pictured above.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

