Cardington announces fall award winners

Athletes who participated in Fall Sports were recognized when Cardington-Lincoln High School held its Fall Sports Awards program Sunday, Nov. 17.

Football awards were given by coach Tim Plumley to Nate Hickman, Player of the Year; Brydon Ratliff, the Golden Helmet Award; Ashton Plowman, Special Teams Award and Joe Denney received the Pirate Award.

Volleyball coach Ryan Treese named Hannah Wickline, Most Valuable Player; Ashlee Tharp, Most Improved Player; Audrey Brininger, Offense Award; Cadie Long, the Defense Award and Liz Long and Kyleigh Bonnette each received the Pirate Award

Golf coach Brett Young named Cayman Spires Most Valuable Player; Josh Shook, Most Improved Player and Liam Warren, the winner of the Pirate Award.

Cross country coach Erik Kyrk presented Racine Hallabrin with the Four Year Career Improvement Award. Receiving the Most Improved- No Fear Award were Bryce Moodispaugh (boys) and Taylor Thompson (girls). The Pirate Award was awarded to Michael Rose (boys) and Marlo Young (girls). Named Most Valuable Runners were Mason White (boys) and Loey Hallabrin (girls).

Cheer coach Tonya Bonnette awarded Emily Benson with the Outstanding Leadership Award; Grace Struck with the Total Commitment Award; Reagan Spires, Most Spirited; Kiersen George, Outstanding Showmanship; Kyleigh Bonnette, the Pirate Award and Jade Delawder, Most Improved.

Receiving All-KMAC volleyball honors were Hannah Wickline and Kyleigh Bonnette, first team, Audrey Brininger, Honorable Mention, and Hannah Wickline, All Academic. Golf honors were awarded Cayman Spires, first team; Danny Vaught, second team; and Liam Warren, All Academic.

Boys cross country honors were given to Mason White, first team and Racine Hallabrin, second team; girls cross country honors were awarded to Loey Hallbrin, first team, who was also named Runner of the Year.

Trey Brininger and Nick McAvoy were named first team football KMAC and Nate Hickman received honorable mention.

Fall 2019 Athletic Point awards were given to Racine Hallabrin, Liz Long, Maddie Sites, Caitlyn Sherman, Isabelle Crum, Garrett Thompson, Nate Hickman, Joe Denney, Cody Hiett and Tristan Nichols, each 12 points.

Earning 25 points are Josh Shook, Cayman Spires, Racine Hallabrin, Marlo Young, Kyleigh Bonnette, Ashleigh Morales, Mason Goers, Ty Landon, Troy Brininger, and Eric Hamilton.

38 Points have been earned by Mason White with three varsity letters in cross country; two varsity letters basketball; two varsity letters track; two-time first team All-KMAC and All-District; two-time state qualifier cross country and five-time Most Valuable Runner.

Earning 38 points is Hannah Wickline with four varsity letters in volleyball; two varsity letters in basketball; two-time most valuable player volleyball; two-time first team All-KMAC and All-District volleyball; 2019 Central District Player of the Year and 2019 Third Team All-Ohio.

Nick McAvoy has earned four varsity letters in football; two varsity letters in baseball; two year captain football; 2019 first team All-KMAC and 2019 first team All-District.

Tom Hack, athletic director, served as emcee for the program.

By Evelyn Long

Connect with us at roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Connect with us at roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com