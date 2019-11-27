Local girls’ team have early-week success

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Mount Gilead’s girls’ basketball team opened its season with a dominating win at Galion on Monday.

The Lady Indians opened their 65-23 win by taking a 16-9 advantage in the first quarter. They would then outscore their opponents 20-2 in the second period, 15-7 in the third and 14-5 in the fourth as they pulled away for the 42-point victory.

Madison Fitzpatrick led MG with a 17-point night. Dakota Shipman added 15 and Holly Gompf finished with 11.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor picked up a win in their first KMAC girls’ basketball contest of the season when they topped visiting Centerburg by a 37-28 score on Tuesday.

The game was closely-contested in the first half, with Northmor leading 11-10 after eight minutes of play and 19-16 at the half. They would continue to gradually pull away in the second half, taking a 6-4 advantage in the third period and outscoring their opponents 12-8 in the fourth.

Lexi Wenger tallied 12 points, nine rebounds and seven steals for the Golden Knights, while Juliana Ditullio picked up 11 points and five assists. Also, Reagan Swihart tallied six points, nine rebounds and six steals.

Highland Scots

Highland evened their girls’ basketball record at 1-1 with a 53-33 win at East Knox on Tuesday.

In winning their first KMAC contest of the season, the Scots battled back from an 11-8 deficit by outscoring their hosts 17-4 in the second quarter. Leading 25-15 at the half, they would take a 16-6 advantage in the third to boost their lead to a 20-point margin, which they maintained down the stretch.

Madison Cecil tallied 15 points to lead the Scots, while Peyton Carpenter added eight.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS