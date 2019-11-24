Northmor girls split pair of weekend games

Northmor opened their girls’ basketball season by splitting a pair of games over the weekend.

On Friday, the Golden Knights played against host Colonel Crawford and suffered a 47-43 loss. Leading Northmor in the contest was Lexi Wenger, who finished with 16 points.

Wenger also paced the team on Saturday in their home opener against Bucyrus. The Northmor sophomore tallied 14 points as her team overwhelmed the Lady Redmen by a 49-23 margin.

Cardington Lady Pirates

Cardington started the 2019-20 basketball season with a 1-0 record when they traveled to Ashland Crestview Friday night and were able to claim a 53-46 win.

The two teams played equally for a good portion of the game, until the Pirates, trailing 31-30, scored eight straight points as part of a 12-1 run that put them up by 10. The score had been tied at 21 after the first quarter until Cardington jumped in front by a 34-27 margin at the half and, from there, took a 42-36 lead into the fourth quarter. There, they would lead by as many as 12 in claiming the decision.

Highland Lady Scots

A fourth-quarter rally propelled Clear Fork past host Highland on Saturday by a 40-33 margin.

After falling behind 8-7 after the first quarter, the Scots came back to lead 21-17 at the half and 28-26 after three periods of play. However, they were outscored 14-5 over the final eight minutes to fall by seven.

Madison Cecil led Highland with 13 points, while Gena West contributed 11.

Bowling Result

The Highland bowling teams were swept by Cardington on Saturday.

In the boys’ match, the Pirates won by a 1981-1868 margin. Leading Highland were junior Zach Watts with a 342 series and senior T.J. Taylor with a 324 series.

The girls’ match saw Cardington win by an 1860-1732 margin. Paige Hicks paced Highland, recording both the overall high game (210) and high series (379).

By Rob Hamilton

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

