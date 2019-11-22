Cardington youth soccer having success

The Cardington soccer teams recently competed in the Heart of Ohio soccer tournament held Nov. 2 and 3 at Highland High School.

Results: U12 Red Division: 1st Place Mount Vernon Sting; 2nd: Highland Karya

U12 White Division: 1st: KASA; 2nd Cardington-Greenawalt

U10 Red Division: 1st: Cardington-Strong; 2nd KASA

U10 White Division: 1st: Centerburg-Edwards; 1nd: Cardington-Ongalibang

The U10 team members have birth dates in 2010 and 2011 and the U12 birth dates are 2008 and 2009.

The Cardington soccer program began in 2012. There are three year old participants through 12th grade, players who play spring and fall soccer outdoors. During the winter they play indoor soccer (Futsal) through Kingdom Alive Association in Marion.

There are five teams this year, one team of third to fifth graders; two teams of sixth to eighth graders and two teams of ninth-11th graders. The Cardington soccer program is part of the Cardington-Lincoln Joint Recreation Board.

During the spring and fall seasons they play on the soccer fields located on County Road 168 next to the Robert and Margaret Miller Family Center.

Teams from U6 high schools all travel for games. U6-U12 play against Mount Vernon, Highland, Centerburg, KASA, and Mount Gilead.

The Ity Bity team of three and four year olds only play each other and stay at the home fields. Middle and high schools play at many sites – traveling to Columbus,Dublin, Johnstown and Marysville. Indoor soccer practice is at the junior high gym and they play at the Christian Center in Marion, Ohio from January 11 to March 15.

There are typically 100-140 youths playing outdoor soccer in the spring and fall. Indoor soccer numbers are anywhere from 19-35 participants.Typically there are one to two volunteer coaches, depending on the age of the youngsters. There are usually two adults and teens coaching.

During the fall season, there are ten teams. Bryan Seymour usually coaches middle and high school with a co-coach for middle when he is not available. Coaches are generally at the soccer field seven days a week during the spring and fall. If there is no practice – the fields are being lined.

For more information, contact Seymour at 740-244-1989.

By Evelyn Long

