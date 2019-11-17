Bulldogs stage comeback; advance to regional finals

MARION — East Knox, the lone KMAC team to advance past the first round, overcame a 12-0 halftime deficit, scored 21 unanswered points and defeated Seneca East here Friday night.

By virtue of their 21-20 victory in a Division VI Regional semifinal at Marion Harding Stadium, the Bulldogs will play Carey (7-5) at the same venue Friday at 7 p.m. The winner advances to the final four in the OHSAA state football championship.

The Blue Devils edged Hillsdale 7-0 in the other regional semi-final contest. This marks East Knox’s first regional final appearance since 1999, when they fell to rival Danville.

Caleb Gallwitz, the Central District’s Offensive Player of the Year, rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner with 9:43 to play.

East Knox took advantage of six fumbles by Seneca East, recovering four of them. Gallwitz forced three of the fumbles, recovering one.

The Bulldogs were held to 101 total yards in the first half, but managed 200 after halftime. Braden Kannady had 4 catches for 59 yards for East Knox.

This was the second close contest for the Bulldogs (12-0) in as many weeks, as it edged Crestview, 21-20, in last week’s regional quarterfinals.