All-district football teams named

Several Morrow County football players were recognized when the Central District announced its all-district squads Wednesday.

After finishing their regular season with a 9-1 mark, the Northmor Golden Knights were well-represented on the Division VI squad. Senior Blake Miller was named the district’s Defensive Player of the Year and also was a first-team defensive pick at lineman.

Five more Northmor seniors also earned first-team recognition. On offense, Hunter Mariotti was a quarterback pick, while Gavin Ramos was named a first-team receiver and Brandon Planey was named as a lineman. Defensively, Logan Randolph was picked as a back and Wyatt Reeder earned recognition as a linebacker.

Also, Hunter Brookover picked up special/honorable mention from the district.

Also in Division VI, both Mount Gilead and Cardington had two players named all-district. For the Indians, senior Owen Blanton was named a first-team defensive back, while Nate Rogers earned special/honorable mention.

Cardington senior Nick McAvoy was a first-team defensive lineman. Also, Trey Brininger got special/honorable mention.

Competing in Division IV, the Highland Scots had four players named to the all-district teams.

Senior Jack Weaver was a first-team running back, while junior teammate Wyatt Hornsby was a first-team linebacker on defense. Receiving special/honorable mention were Cam Cutrone and Turner Harmon.

Northmor’s Blake Miller (#12) was named the Defensive Player of the Year in the Central District for Division VI football. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/11/web1_miller-1.jpg Northmor’s Blake Miller (#12) was named the Defensive Player of the Year in the Central District for Division VI football. Don Tudor | Morrow County Sentinel

Northmor’s Miller top Division VI defensive player

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

