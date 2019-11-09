Fenwick tops Scots for volleyball championship

DAYTON — Top-ranked Middletown Bishop Fenwick defeated Highland 3-1 in the Division II volleyball championship here Saturday afternoon.
Fenwick took the fourth set 25-22 over the Fighting Scots, who were making their first state title appearance.
Highland claimed the first set 25-22, but Fenwick came back to win the next two sets, 25-22 and 25-23.
The Scots finish a stellar season under head coach Rob Terrill at 25-5.
