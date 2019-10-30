Golden Knights, Tigers, Colts in playoff hunt

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 29

Top eight schools from each region in the final report Nov. 3 will qualify for the playoffs

Division IV

Region 14 – 1. LaGrange Keystone (8-1) 19.95, 2. Galion (8-1) 18.2172, 3. Wauseon (8-1) 18.0778, 4. Ottawa-Glandorf (7-2) 16.1111, 5. Bellevue (6-3) 15.5667, 6. Bellville Clear Fork (6-3) 15.1889, 7. Shelby (6-3) 14.0056, 8. Rossford (7-2) 13.0056, 9. Wooster Triway (6-3) 12.3944, 10. Canal Fulton Northwest (6-3) 12.3889, 11. Clyde (5-4) 12.1556, 12. Milan Edison (6-3) 12.0972

Division VI

Region 22 – 1. Collins Western Reserve (8-1) 17.8283, 2. Attica Seneca East (8-1) 17.1162, 3. Howard East Knox (9-0) 16.3833, 4. Galion Northmor (8-1) 14.6944, 5. Sullivan Black River (5-4) 9.5, 6. Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-3) 9.4778, 7. Creston Norwayne (4-5) 8.9333, 8. Carey (4-5) 7.9778, 9. Wellington (5-4) 7.7944, 10. Centerburg (6-3) 7.7333, 11. Ashland Crestview (6-3) 7.6056, 12. Smithville (4-5) 7.6

