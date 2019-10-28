Highland tops Danville on Friday

The Highland football team improved to 4-5 on the year with a 30-0 win at home against Danville Friday.

A short field goal by Riley Kemmer got the team on the board and provided all the offense mustered in the opening quarter. However, the flood gates would open for Highland over the middle two quarters.

Kadin Johnson hit Landon Remmert for scoring passes of 42 and 25 yards in the second quarter to increase the Scot lead to a 17-0 margin. A 74-yard scoring run by Dylan Stillwell and a nine-yard touchdown by Cody Matthews accounted for 13 more points in the third quarter as Highland pulled away for the 30-point win.

The Scots held a 418-102 advantage in yardage, with Johnson completing eight passes for 116 yards. Remmert had two catches for 67 yards, while Jay Melchiori added four receptions for 35. On the ground, Stillwell ran for 93 yards and Johnson scrambled for 67 more.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington battled at home against Centerburg Friday, but couldn’t overcome a slow start in dropping a 24-13 decision.

The Trojans took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and, despite a 31-yard scramble by Nate Hickman for a touchdown, led 17-7 at the half. They would increase that advantage to a 24-7 margin in the fourth quarter before Hickman found Trey Brininger for a 58-yard scoring reception to cap the night’s scoring.

Hickman finished with 162 yards through the air and added another 96 on the ground. Brininger caught three passes for 117 yards, while Zac Lester added three catches for 39. Also, Joe Denney ran for 54.

Mount Gilead Indians

East Knox proved to have too much offense for Mount Gilead Friday, as the Bulldogs pulled away to claim a 40-17 win over the Indians to remain unbeaten this season.

A Caleb Gallwitz touchdown run put the Bulldogs up 7-0 after first, but the Indians rebounded with a field goal from Garrett Lamb-Hart to close within a four-point margin. Unfortunately for MG, East Knox scored two touchdowns before the half and added two more in the third quarter to make the score 33-3.

Before the period ended, the Indians scored on a connection from Joel Butterman to Brady Mermann. After another EK score, the team closed the night’s scoring when Butterman hit Owen Blanton for a touchdown.

