Highland volleyball advances to regionals

Highland advanced past districts to the regional semifinals in Division II volleyball on Saturday, as they were able to topple Utica by scores of 25-15, 25-18, 23-25 and 25-16 to improve to 22-4 on the year.

Raina Terry finished with 25 kills and two aces for the Lady Scots. Kendall Stover picked up 17 kills, four blocks and two aces and Makenna Belcher contributed 10 kills. Ashlynn Belcher had six kills and four aces, Gena West added three kills and three blocks and both Savanna Whisman and Abby Eusey finished with a pair of aces.

