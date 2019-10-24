Cardington VB off to team’s first district final

By Rob Hamilton

For the second straight year, the Cardington volleyball team made history.

After reaching its first-ever district semifinal in 2018, the team advanced to the district finals for the first time after topping Columbus Academy by scores of 25-14, 25-18 and 25-13 on Wednesday at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

“It was not the cleanest game ever, but we had six girls this year that hadn’t played at MVNU,” said head coach Ryan Treese. “And four of them were freshmen, so they were a little nervous for sure.”

Hannah Wickline finished with 15 kills and 10 digs, while Kyleigh Bonnette contributed 29 assists, seven digs and four aces. Izzy Wickline added six kills, three aces and four blocks; Cadie Long had four aces; Ashlee Tharp picked up three blocks and Liz Long finished with 14 digs.

