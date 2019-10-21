Local CC runners advance to regional meet

Both Mount Gilead cross country teams earned district titles at Hilliard Darby on Saturday.

Competing in one of two Division III boys’ meets, the Indians came in first place with 22 points, as they claimed four of the top five spots in the race.

Liam Dennis was first overall in 16:09.9, while Ethan Supplee ran second in 16:15.6 and Brett Shipman took third in 16:38.9. Michael Snopik finished fifth in 16:54.6 and Eric Mowery placed 11th in 17:24.3. Also, Reed Supplee claimed 13th in 17:29 and Ethan Kemp took 21st in 18:06.4.

There was only one girls’ race for Division III and the Lady Indians took first in it with 56 points. The team had three top-10 finishers, as Baylee Hack was district champion in 18:42.8, Allison Johnson ran third in 19:09.7 and Emily Hanft claimed ninth in 19:56.6.

Michaela McGill finished 23rd in 20:52.6 and Olivia Millisor claimed 28th in 21:24.2. Tatum Neal was 52nd in 22:53.4, while Karley Wallace placed 68th in 23:35.7.

Northmor also advanced both of its teams to this Saturday’s regional meet at Pickerington North High School. The boys’ team finished second in their race, while the girls’ team took fourth in the Division III girls’ event.

Gavvin Keen led the boys by taking fourth place in 16:46.2. Kooper Keen was 14th in 17:49.1 and Austin Amens placed 15th in 17:49.2. Connor Radojcsics finished 26th in 18:23.3 and Lucas Weaver ran 28th in 18:27.9. Also, T.J. Diehl finished 31st in 18:40.8, while Jack Sears placed 48th in 19:45.1.

In claiming fourth place in their race, the Lady Golden Knights got a 14th place finish from Julianna Ditullio in 20:14.6, while Lauren Johnson placed 17th in 20:20.2. Riley Johnson claimed 22nd in 20:50.5, Olivia Goodson finished 31st in 21:35.8 and Julia Kanagy took 32nd in 21:43.1. Also, Sabrina Kelley was 55th in 22:57.1 and Emilee Jordan ran 62nd in 23:04.3.

The Cardington boys also advanced as a team to the regional meet, as they placed third in their Division III boys’ race. Mason White finished fourth in 16:23.2, while Racine Hallabrin took ninth in 17:22.2. Mike Rose finished 19th in 18:57.3, Devin Gheen took 26th in 19:14 and Austin Henthorn ran 28th in 19:29.4. James Hallabrin finished 40th in 20:14.6 and Ryan Clinger was 60th in 22:19.1 to round out the team.

One Pirate girl also will make the trip to Pickerington, as Louie Hallabrin claimed fourth place with a time of 19:26.5. Also, Marlo Young was 60th in 23:01.9, Morgan White took 61st in 23:03.5, Hazel Jolliff finished 76th in 24:14.8 and Taylor Thompson claimed 113th in 31:27.5. The Cardington girls’ placed 12th as a team.

While both Highland teams were able to advance one individual to their Division II regional meets, they came heartbreakingly close to sending their entire teams.

There was only one girls’ race in Division II, with the top six teams moving on. Highland tied Heath for sixth place, but the Bulldogs claimed the position due to having the higher-placing sixth runner.

Camberly Schade will advance as an individual, as she took sixth place in the race with a time of 19:15.6. Mia White was 38th in 21:09.6, while Jade Disbennett finished 42nd in 21:18.5. Lauren Garber placed 54th in 21:53.3 and Hayley Dailey claimed 93rd in 24:11.8. Samantha Trusler took 102nd in 24:36.8, while Julia Pauley was 106th in 25:09.7.

The boys competed in one of two district races for Division II. The top four teams moved on to regionals, with the Scots finishing in fifth place — a mere point behind fourth-place DeSales.

Hunter Bolton will run in the regional meet, as he claimed 16th place in 17:26.6 to earn the final individual bid. Joel Roberts ran 19th in 17:38.8, while Zachary Wetzel took 29th in 17:55.4. Bruce Jordan finished 35th in 18:00.5, Kaden Miller raced 41st in 18:11.1, Caleb Wetzel was 53rd in 18:43.6 and Corban Benedict took 55th in 18:51.8.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

