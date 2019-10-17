Highland boys’ soccer falls to Beechcroft

By Rob Hamilton

Beechcroft rode a strong first half to an 8-2 win over the Highland boys’ soccer team that ended their season on Monday in the Division II tournament.

The Scots took a 1-0 lead 12 minutes into the game on a goal by Cameron Striblin that was assisted by Zach Granger. After their opponents tied the game, Highland would regain the lead on Striblin’s second goal, which was assisted on by Colton Gustafson.

Unfortunately for Highland, Beechcroft would score five straight goals to end the first half on top by a 6-2 margin. They would go on to put a pair of insurance scores on the board in the second half to claim the six-goal win.

Highland did achieve a pair of milestones in the game, though. Their first goal gave the program its first-ever lead in a playoff game and their second score marked the first time they’d scored multiple times in the postseason.

