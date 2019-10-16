Cardington volleyball opens tournament with win

By Rob Hamilton

The Cardington volleyball team won its tournament opener by a 3-1 margin over visiting Bishop Ready on Tuesday.

The Pirates won the first two games by scores of 25-23 and 25-19 before falling in the third by a 23-25 margin. However, they would recover to claim the fourth game 25-22 to win the match.

Hannah Wickline tallied 21 kills and six blocks for Cardington, while both Izzy Wickline and Liz Long had seven kills and Maddie Linkous added six. Izzy Wickline added three aces and three blocks, while Long finished with 24 digs. Also, Kyleigh Bonnette tallied 42 assists and two aces and Cadie Long finished with 11 digs.

