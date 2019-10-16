Northmor 4th in computer ranking

Top eight schools from each region in the final report Nov. 3 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Mentor (7-0) 23.5571, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (6-1) 21.2643, 3. Euclid (6-1) 18.741, 4. Canton McKinley (6-1) 18.6429, 5. Solon (5-2) 16.2, 6. Medina (5-2) 15.3, 7. Massillon Jackson (5-2) 13.9857, 8. Brunswick (5-2) 13.85, 9. Cleveland Heights (6-1) 13.4714, 10. Stow-Munroe Falls (4-3) 13.3571, 11. Cle. St. Ignatius (3-4) 12.8954, 12. Strongsville (4-3) 10.8714

Region 2 – 1. Dublin Coffman (6-1) 18.1, 2. Tol. Whitmer (6-1) 17.9286, 3. Springfield (6-1) 15.7214, 4. Dublin Jerome (5-2) 15.3, 5. Springboro (6-1) 13.1714, 6. Marysville (5-2) 11.6, 7. Perrysburg (5-2) 11.3357, 8. Findlay (3-4) 8.7929, 9. Clayton Northmont (3-4) 8.5857, 10. Centerville (4-3) 8.2214, 11. Delaware Hayes (3-4) 6.3929, 12. Hilliard Bradley (2-5) 5.5357

Region 3 – 1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (7-0) 24.9857, 2. Pickerington Central (6-1) 18.9848, 3. Groveport-Madison (6-1) 17.4643, 4. Pickerington North (4-3) 14.9643, 5. Reynoldsburg (5-2) 13.9857, 6. Westerville Central (6-1) 13.6286, 7. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (6-1) 13.2571, 8. Hilliard Darby (4-3) 10.0065, 9. Hilliard Davidson (4-3) 9.3643, 10. Upper Arlington (4-3) 9.0765, 11. New Albany (4-3) 7.2214, 12. Gahanna Lincoln (1-6) 3.9286

Region 4 – 1. Fairfield (7-0) 23.85, 2. Cin. St. Xavier (6-1) 21.6571, 3. Cin. Elder (6-1) 18.2027, 4. Cin. Colerain (6-1) 14.4714, 5. West Chester Lakota West (5-2) 13.4929, 6. Cin. Princeton (4-3) 10.4429, 7. Cin. Sycamore (4-3) 9.2214, 8. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (4-3) 7.6143, 9. Cin. Walnut Hills (3-4) 7.4429, 10. Mason (3-4) 7.1857, 11. Hamilton (3-4) 7.1143, 12. Lebanon (3-4) 5.0643

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Massillon Washington (7-0) 21.0786, 2. Akron Archbishop Hoban (6-1) 17.8143, 3. Mayfield (7-0) 17.75, 4. Massillon Perry (6-1) 16.2071, 5. Willoughby South (4-3) 12.1857, 6. Hudson (4-3) 10.6786, 7. North Canton Hoover (4-3) 10.2286, 8. Alliance (4-3) 9.9286, 9. Akron Ellet (4-3) 8.2929, 10. Warren G. Harding (4-3) 8.2857, 11. Painesville Riverside (4-3) 8.0286, 12. Macedonia Nordonia (3-4) 7.7214

Region 6 – 1. Avon (7-0) 16.7929, 2. Maple Hts. (6-1) 14.55, 3. Cle. Benedictine (6-1) 13.3357, 4. Olmsted Falls (6-1) 13.0643, 5. Wadsworth (5-2) 13.0071, 6. Avon Lake (6-1) 12.9714, 7. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (5-2) 12.6571, 8. Amherst Steele (5-2) 11.0643, 9. Barberton (5-2) 10.7214, 10. Parma Padua Franciscan (4-3) 10.2214, 11. Grafton Midview (4-3) 9.0, 12. North Royalton (4-3) 8.0786

Region 7 – 1. Tol. Central Cath. (7-0) 21.6775, 2. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (7-0) 21.2786, 3. Troy (6-1) 13.1571, 4. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (5-2) 12.3143, 5. Tol. St. John’s (4-3) 11.1571, 6. Lewis Center Olentangy (4-3) 10.9214, 7. Westerville South (4-3) 10.5429, 8. Dublin Scioto (4-3) 9.3214, 9. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (4-3) 8.6214, 10. Sunbury Big Walnut (4-3) 7.7357, 11. Oregon Clay (4-3) 7.3571, 12. Lima Senior (3-4) 7.2357

Region 8 – 1. Harrison (6-1) 19.2, 2. Cin. Turpin (7-0) 18.2429, 3. Cin. La Salle (6-1) 17.296, 4. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (6-1) 15.9143, 5. Canal Winchester (6-1) 15.6786, 6. Cols. Walnut Ridge (7-0) 14.7, 7. Cin. Anderson (5-2) 14.35, 8. Cin. Winton Woods (5-2) 13.5286, 9. Xenia (6-1) 13.4571, 10. Oxford Talawanda (5-2) 11.6643, 11. Cols. St. Charles (4-3) 10.1714, 12. Morrow Little Miami (5-2) 9.8214

Division III

Region 9 – 1. New Philadelphia (7-0) 19.1357, 2. Streetsboro (7-0) 17.7143, 3. Aurora (7-0) 17.2357, 4. Steubenville (5-2) 14.9912, 5. Chagrin Falls Kenston (6-1) 13.6714, 6. Chardon (5-2) 13.3714, 7. Ravenna (5-2) 11.9, 8. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (5-2) 11.6429, 9. Niles McKinley (5-2) 11.6143, 10. Alliance Marlington (5-2) 11.4357, 11. Louisville (4-3) 11.3143, 12. Geneva (6-1) 10.8

Region 10 – 1. Norwalk (6-1) 17.4571, 2. Mansfield Senior (7-0) 16.5929, 3. Parma Hts. Holy Name (6-1) 13.9357, 4. Sandusky (5-2) 13.1429, 5. Medina Buckeye (5-2) 12.9143, 6. Bay Village Bay (5-2) 11.4643, 7. Tiffin Columbian (6-1) 10.5071, 8. Caledonia River Valley (5-2) 8.9429, 9. Richfield Revere (4-3) 8.2143, 10. Norton (3-4) 7.1143, 11. Rocky River (5-2) 6.95, 12. Cle. Glenville (4-3) 6.8429

Region 11 – 1. Cols. Bishop Hartley (6-1) 17.4033, 2. Plain City Jonathan Alder (7-0) 16.8929, 3. Jackson (7-0) 15.2429, 4. Granville (7-0) 14.5, 5. Zanesville (6-1) 14.2807, 6. London (6-0) 12.8333, 7. Bellbrook (5-2) 12.1071, 8. Thornville Sheridan (5-2) 11.2929, 9. Cols. Centennial (6-1) 11.05, 10. Dresden Tri-Valley (5-2) 10.4214, 11. Cols. Bishop Watterson (5-2) 9.7958, 12. Cols. South (6-1) 9.5214

Region 12 – 1. Day. Chaminade Julienne (6-1) 16.1857, 2. Wapakoneta (6-1) 13.45, 3. Franklin (6-1) 13.3786, 4. Trotwood-Madison (6-1) 12.4624, 5. St. Marys Memorial (5-2) 10.7071, 6. Hamilton Ross (6-1) 10.2857, 7. Hamilton Badin (4-3) 10.05, 8. Cin. Hughes (5-2) 9.7357, 9. Greenville (5-2) 9.6714, 10. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (4-3) 8.8714, 11. Kettering Archbishop Alter (4-3) 7.4149, 12. Goshen (4-3) 7.2071

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Perry (7-0) 16.9786, 2. Poland Seminary (5-2) 13.6429, 3. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (5-2) 13.2214, 4. Wintersville Indian Creek (6-1) 12.8506, 5. Hubbard (5-2) 10.5429, 6. Struthers (5-2) 8.9857, 6. Girard (5-2) 8.9857, 8. Salem (5-2) 7.9571, 9. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (4-3) 7.0143, 10. Chagrin Falls (4-3) 6.6929, 11. Mogadore Field (3-4) 5.6643, 12. Navarre Fairless (3-4) 5.4143

Region 14 – 1. Galion (6-1) 14.2143, 2. Wauseon (6-1) 12.9357, 3. LaGrange Keystone (6-1) 12.9071, 4. Ottawa-Glandorf (6-1) 12.85, 5. Bellville Clear Fork (5-2) 11.65, 6. Bellevue (5-2) 10.7786, 7. Canal Fulton Northwest (5-2) 10.4929, 8. Milan Edison (5-2) 9.9286, 9. Clyde (5-2) 9.7286, 10. Shelby (5-2) 9.5357, 11. Rossford (5-2) 8.9571, 12. Rocky River Lutheran West (5-2) 8.45

Region 15 – 1. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (6-1) 14.8857, 2. Newark Licking Valley (7-0) 14.45, 3. Waverly (6-1) 13.1286, 4. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (7-0) 12.8387, 5. St. Clairsville (5-2) 11.5007, 6. New Concord John Glenn (5-2) 9.6286, 7. Heath (6-1) 8.3786, 8. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (5-2) 7.8214, 9. Cols. Marion-Franklin (5-2) 7.7643, 10. Duncan Falls Philo (4-3) 6.9929, 11. Cambridge (4-3) 6.75, 12. Zanesville Maysville (4-3) 6.1714

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (7-0) 19.7714, 2. Cin. Indian Hill (6-1) 16.7214, 3. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6-1) 14.6786, 4. Waynesville (6-1) 14.1429, 5. West Milton Milton-Union (6-1) 12.7714, 6. Kenton (5-2) 12.1143, 7. Bethel-Tate (5-2) 11.5214, 8. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (6-1) 10.2714, 9. Germantown Valley View (5-2) 8.0, 10. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (3-4) 7.9429, 11. Day. Northridge (6-1) 7.8, 12. Springfield Kenton Ridge (4-3) 7.0281

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Kirtland (7-0) 15.7244, 2. Garrettsville Garfield (7-0) 14.0714, 3. Bellaire (5-2) 11.1558, 4. Sugarcreek Garaway (6-1) 10.8857, 5. Rootstown (5-2) 10.4786, 6. Warren Champion (6-1) 8.5592, tie-7. Conneaut (6-1) 8.4714, tie-7. Mantua Crestwood (6-1) 8.4714, 9. Magnolia Sandy Valley (6-1) 8.1143, 10. Canfield South Range (4-3) 8.0429, 11. Akron Manchester (4-3) 7.7071, 12. Burton Berkshire (5-2) 7.0929

Region 18 – 1. Orrville (7-0) 17.2857, 2. Oak Harbor (7-0) 14.9643, 3. Pemberville Eastwood (7-0) 14.6071, 4. Marion Pleasant (5-2) 11.0512, 5. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (5-2) 10.5, 6. Beachwood (6-1) 9.9357, 7. Findlay Liberty-Benton (6-1) 9.7357, 8. Richwood North Union (4-3) 8.7626, 9. Elyria Cath. (4-3) 8.7214, 10. Northwood (7-0) 8.4184, 11. Apple Creek Waynedale (4-3) 6.3571, 12. Millbury Lake (3-4) 5.9286

Region 19 – 1. West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-0) 15.3571, 2. Ironton (6-1) 12.6786, 3. Wheelersburg (4-3) 12.0071, 4. Minford (6-1) 11.0429, 5. Amanda-Clearcreek (6-1) 10.7071, 6. Wellston (6-1) 9.3571, 7. Portsmouth (6-1) 9.3143, 8. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (4-3) 8.7958, 9. Johnstown-Monroe (3-4) 6.2857, 10. Proctorville Fairland (4-3) 6.2374, 11. Chesapeake (3-4) 6.0143, 12. Oak Hill (3-4) 5.7071

Region 20 – 1. West Jefferson (7-0) 13.85, 2. Cin. Taft (6-1) 13.6286, 3. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (6-1) 11.9929, 4. Springfield Shawnee (6-1) 11.6214, 5. Cin. Summit Country Day (6-0) 10.5465, 6. West Liberty-Salem (6-1) 10.1143, 7. Springfield Greenon (5-2) 8.3571, 8. Cin. Mariemont (5-2) 6.9857, 9. Cin. Madeira (5-2) 6.9286, 10. Brookville (6-1) 6.8786, 11. Middletown Madison (4-3) 5.55, 12. Lewistown Indian Lake (3-4) 5.5286

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Beverly Fort Frye (7-0) 14.5556, 2. New Middletown Springfield (7-0) 14.45, 3. Glouster Trimble (7-0) 14.2143, 4. Mogadore (6-1) 11.7929, 5. Dalton (6-1) 9.2714, 6. Salineville Southern (7-0) 9.0286, 7. Columbiana (4-3) 8.4429, 8. Brookfield (5-2) 7.9071, 9. Berlin Center Western Reserve (6-1) 7.8857, 10. Belpre (5-2) 7.1143, 11. Lore City Buckeye Trail (5-2) 6.7357, 12. Nelsonville-York (4-3) 6.1286

Region 22 – 1. Howard East Knox (7-0) 12.4286, 2. Attica Seneca East (6-1) 11.8929, 3. Collins Western Reserve (6-1) 10.7643, 4. Galion Northmor (6-1) 10.5571, 5. Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-1) 8.6714, 6. Sullivan Black River (4-3) 7.35, 7. Carey (3-4) 6.7357, 8. Wellington (4-3) 6.2714, 9. Ashland Crestview (5-2) 5.0857, 10. Castalia Margaretta (4-3) 4.6714, 11. Creston Norwayne (2-5) 4.5929, 12. Centerburg (4-3) 4.4071

Region 23 – 1. Liberty Center (7-0) 15.4286, 2. Coldwater (7-0) 15.3357, 3. Anna (6-1) 12.8143, 4. Lima Central Cath. (6-1) 12.6833, 5. Archbold (6-1) 11.9929, 6. Harrod Allen East (6-1) 10.65, 7. Minster (6-1) 10.0357, 8. Spencerville (5-2) 9.7857, 9. Sherwood Fairview (6-1) 9.75, 10. Gibsonburg (7-0) 9.0357, 11. Columbus Grove (4-3) 6.4643, 12. Defiance Tinora (5-2) 6.4143

Region 24 – 1. Bainbridge Paint Valley (6-1) 12.3214, 2. Frankfort Adena (6-1) 11.1214, 3. Chillicothe Southeastern (7-0) 11.1071, 4. Grandview Hts. (5-2) 9.6571, 5. Arcanum (7-0) 9.1143, 6. Worthington Christian (5-2) 9.0065, 7. Mechanicsburg (6-1) 8.2929, 8. Milford Center Fairbanks (5-2) 8.1571, 9. Covington (5-2) 7.5857, 10. Cin. Deer Park (5-2) 6.7571, 11. Miamisburg Day. Christian (5-2) 6.5816, 12. Lucasville Valley (4-3) 6.0214

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Lucas (6-1) 10.7429, 2. Cuyahoga Hts. (5-1) 10.6292, 3. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (5-2) 9.1286, 4. Independence (5-2) 8.8857, 5. Toronto (5-2) 8.8786, 6. Warren John F. Kennedy (4-3) 7.9143, 7. Lowellville (6-1) 7.4149, 8. Wellsville (5-2) 6.5643, 9. McDonald (4-3) 5.7071, 10. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (3-4) 5.4057, 11. Malvern (3-4) 5.0563, 12. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (3-4) 4.1472

Region 26 – 1. Leipsic (7-0) 11.2643, 2. Norwalk St. Paul (7-0) 10.9429, 3. Hamler Patrick Henry (6-1) 10.8643, 4. McComb (7-0) 10.1643, 5. Arlington (5-2) 7.3429, 6. Sycamore Mohawk (4-3) 7.1571, 7. Edgerton (5-2) 6.7429, 8. Edon (4-3) 5.8143, 9. Arcadia (3-4) 4.4214, 10. Convoy Crestview (3-4) 4.3143, 11. Pandora-Gilboa (3-4) 4.1929, 12. Plymouth (5-2) 3.6071

Region 27 – 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (6-1) 12.4071, 2. Shadyside (5-2) 9.1657, 3. Sarahsville Shenandoah (5-1) 8.5556, 4. Newark Cath. (5-2) 8.4214, 5. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (6-1) 7.3939, 6. New Matamoras Frontier (6-1) 7.2338, 7. Waterford (5-2) 7.1378, 8. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (6-1) 6.8265, 9. Reedsville Eastern (5-2) 5.4857, 10. Racine Southern (5-2) 5.2395, 11. Hannibal River (3-4) 4.3405, 12. Sugar Grove Berne Union (4-3) 4.2857

Region 28 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (6-1) 10.25, 2. Hamilton New Miami (6-0) 9.1142, 3. Fort Loramie (6-1) 8.2786, 4. Cin. College Preparatory (5-2) 7.602, 5. Dola Hardin Northern (5-2) 6.85, 6. Lima Perry (4-3) 6.6214, 7. Union City Mississinawa Valley (5-2) 6.5643, 8. Waynesfield-Goshen (5-2) 6.4899, 9. New Bremen (5-2) 6.4357, 10. DeGraff Riverside (3-4) 5.2214, 11. Lockland (4-3) 4.9416, 12. Ansonia (3-4) 4.5

Northmor running back Wyatt Reeder is brought down by Mount Gilead defenders Matt Bland and Jacob Simmons in a game earlier this season. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/10/web1_b-092719j-Nor-at-MtG-fb_0103-1-.jpg Northmor running back Wyatt Reeder is brought down by Mount Gilead defenders Matt Bland and Jacob Simmons in a game earlier this season. Don Tudor