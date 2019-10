Sports Calendar

Wednesday, Oct. 16

• Bexley at Highland, Division II volleyball sectionals, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

• Danville at Northmor, Division IV volleyball sectionals, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

• Cardington at East Knox, football, 7 p.m.

• Highland at Centerburg, football, 7 p.m.

• Fredericktown at Mount Gilead, football, 7 p.m.

• Northmor at Danville, football, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

• District cross country meet at Hilliard Darby: Cardington, Mount Gilead and Northmor girls, 10 a.m.; Cardington boys, 10:30 a.m.; Mount Gilead and Northmor boys, 11 a.m.; Highland girls, 11:30 a.m.; Highland boys, 12:30 p.m.

• Highland or Hamilton Township vs. Bexley or Cristo Rey at TBA, Division II girls’ soccer sectionals, 2 p.m.

• Mount Gilead or Fairbanks at Johnstown, Division III volleyball sectionals, 2:30 p.m.

• Elgin at Cardington or Bishop Ready at Elgin, Division III volleyball sectionals, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

• Division IV volleyball district semifinals at Worthington Christian MS, 7:30 p.m.