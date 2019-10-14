MG boys win KMAC championship

The Mount Gilead boys’ cross country team claimed the KMAC championship on Saturday.

The Indians hosted the event and came out on top by 24 points over second-place Fredericktown, as they put their five top runners in the top 10 of the race to finish with 27 points. Highland placed third in the race, while Northmor was fourth and Cardington placed fifth.

Mount Gilead also had the race champion, as Liam Dennis edged Fredericktown’s Thomas Caputo down the stretch to win in a time of 15:53.05 — one second in front of the Freddie runner.

Ethan Supplee was next for the team, finishing fourth in 16:06.92. Brett Shipman ran fifth in 16:24.88, Michael Snopik was seventh in 16:47.48 and Eric Mowery took 10th in 17:07.58. Rounding out the top seven were Reed Supplee, who was 17th in 17:31.29, and Ethan Kemp, who took 21st in 17:51.22.

Also, Colson Chapman was 39th, Ethan Honzo was 41st, Philip Emberg was 43rd, Tyler Knight was 52nd, Bradley Butcher was 55th, Ryan Caudill was 56th, Cole Hershner was 60th, Seamus Walsh was 64th, Wyatt Harriman was 66th, Logan Welsh was 71st, Mason Kidwell was 78th, Colt Hedrick was 79th, Levi Baer was 80th, Samuel Baer was 83rd and Aiden Honzo was 84th.

Highland who finished with 110 points, was led by Hunter Bolton’s 13th place finish in 17:24.31. Zachary Wetzel took 20th in 17:48.11, Joel Roberts ran 22nd in 17:51.5, Bruce Jordan claimed 27th in 17:57.52 and Caleb Wetzel was 28th in 17:58.86. Kaden Miller ran 29th in 17:59.93 and Corban Benedict finished 36th in 18:28.3.

Also, Aaron Gannon was 46th, Alexander McCafferty was 53rd, Grath Garee was 54th, Nefiano Bumpus was 57th, Bode Sardinha was 62nd, Rider Minnick was 72nd, Mateo Bumpus was 89th and Casey Conley was 90th.

For Northmor, Gavvin Keen finished eighth with a time of 16:55.02, while Kooper Keen took 15th in 17:29.63 and Austin Amens placed 18th in 17:38.22. Connor Radojcsics was 33rd in 18:15.78 and Lucas Weaver finished 45th in 18:57.13, while T.J. Diehl placed 50th in 19:07.88 and Jack Sears took 61st in 19:40.49.

Also, P.J. Lower was 69th, Jedd Adams was 76th, Nyk Cook was 82nd, Kolten Hart was 85th, Jayden McClain was 86th and Dylan Amens was 87th.

Mason White led the Cardington boys by running third overall with a time of 16:02.91. Racine Hallabrin finished 14th in 17:25.87 and Kaleb Meade placed 30th in 18:05.11. Mike Rose took 42nd in 18:50.39, Devin Gheen ran 59th in 19:35.7, Austin Henthorn placed 74th in 20:14.58 and James Hallabrin claimed 81st in 20:56.56.

Also, Ryan Clinger was 93rd, Sam West was 98th and Bryce Moodispaugh was 100th.

In a closely-contested girls’ race, Centerburg won with 60 points, Fredericktown was second with 64 and Mount Gilead was the top Morrow County team, finishing third with 66. Northmor placed fourth with 79, Highland took fifth with 99 and Cardington was sixth with 132.

The Lady Indians were led by Baylee Hack, who placed fourth in 19:14.85. Emily Hanft was fifth in 19:54.66, while Olivia Millisor also finishing in the top 10, taking 10th in 20:22.14. Michaela McGill ran 12th in 20:47.18 and Tatum Neal claimed 39th in 23:24.15. Karley Wallace placed 43rd in 23:50.16 and Emily Randall took 49th in 24:20.55.

Also, Dakota Shipman was 53rd, Meaghan Clapper was 60th and Amber Snow was 74th.

Julianna Ditullio led the Northmor girls by finishing eighth in 20:18.25. Lauren Johnson ran 13th in 20:56.1, while Riley Johnson finished 14th in 21:06.26. Julia Kanagy placed 19th in 21:21.13 and Olivia Goodson took 25th in 21:46.54, while Emilee Jordan finished 32nd in 22:48.27 and Sabrina Kelley placed 33rd in 23:01.23.

Also, Felicia Galleher was 36th, Maddison Yaussy was 46th, Carolyn McGaulley was 54th, Haley Dille was 58th, Sydney Kelley was 61st and Bailey Snyder was 70th.

Highland’s Camberly Schade placed second overall in 18:59.44 to lead her team. Lauren Garber took 20th in 21:25.05, Mia White finished 21st in 21:28.05 and Jade Disbennett claimed 23rd in 21:37.58. Hayley Dailey took 37th in 23:16, Julia Pauley placed 38th in 23:22.3 and Samantha Trusler ran 42nd in 23:42.13.

Also, Madison Howard was 44th, Joanna Pauley was 45th, Shelby Conley was 52nd, Abigail Jordan was 66th, Juil Ward was 69th and Jana Van Dyke was 71st.

Cardington was able to boast the meet champion, as Louie Hallabrin placed first in the race with a time of 18:53.98. Morgan White took 26th in 21:50.9, Marlo Young finished 31st in 22:45.73, Hazel Jolliff took 40th in 23:37.82 and Taylor Thompson finished 72nd in 28:50.02.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

