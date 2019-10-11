Highland girls’ soccer edged by St. Peter’s

By Rob Hamilton

The Highland girls were edged by St. Peter’s on Thursday by a 3-2 score.

The team fell into a 2-0 hole at the half, but battled back in the second half. First, they scored on an own goal by the Spartans and then tied the score on a goal by Briauna Bisbee. Unfortunately for the team, they surrendered a score later in the half to fall by one in the contest.

