By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington finished the regular season 17-5 after claiming a 25-14, 25-11, 25-11 win at Mount Gilead on Thursday.

The Pirates were led by Hannah Wickline’s 15 kills. Liz Long had five aces serving, while Izzy Wickline served 26 times in a row between the second and third games. Also, Kyleigh Bonnette tallied 33 assists on the night.

