Highland soccer sweeps contests with Loudonville

Both Highland soccer teams earned Tuesday wins at Loudonville.

The boys took an early lead over their hosts and were able to finish strongly in picking up a 3-2 win. In the first half, Caleb Hunter and Mason Keller assisted on an Austin Smith goal and then Smith earned the assist on a Zach Granger goal to give the team a 2-0 advantage at the intermission.

Loudonville tied the game with a pair of second-half goals, but Highland would strike back to get the winning goal, as Cameron Striblin and Smith assisted on a score by Granger.

The girls’ team clinched its first winning season in four years of competition by defeating the Redbirds 3-0. The team now is 8-4-2.

In the first half, Emma Hinkle scored the team’s first goal on an assist from Briauna Bisbee. Izzy Arnett-Tomasek added a goal off a free kick to make the score 2-0 at the break.

Highland would add a third goal in the second half as Madison Dudgeon scored to end the game’s scoring. Madison Zamer was credited with a shutout in goal — the team’s fifth of the season.

