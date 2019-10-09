Highland VB wins KMAC outright

By Rob Hamilton

Highland clinched sole possession of the KMAC championship in volleyball on Tuesday when they traveled to Danville and claimed a 25-5, 25-10, 25-8 win.

In improving to 17-4 overall and 13-0 in league play, the Scots got 14 kills and three aces from Raina Terry. Kendall Stover finished with 10 kills, while Makenna Belcher had seven kills and seven aces. Ashlynn Belcher and Brylinn Tuggle both had four aces and both Gena West and Cassady Sager contributed three kills.

That win came one day after the team cruised past 16-5 Division I Bishop Hartley on the road by scores of 25-11, 25-13 and 25-19.

Terry tallied 13 kills and five aces in the match, while Makenna Belcher added nine kills and Stover finished with eight. West picked up five kills and two blocks and Abby Eusey finished with two aces.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor fell at Fredericktown in four sets on Tuesday, losing by scores of 15-25, 16-25, 25-22 and 13-25.

Julianne Kincaid had seven kills and nine digs for the 11-10 (8-5 in KMAC play) team, while both Leslie Brubaker and Abby Donner had eight digs. Brubaker added two blocks and eight kills. Megan Adkins finished with two aces and four kills and Reagan Swihart had two aces and eight kills. Also, Lexi Wenger tallied an ace and Macy Miracle contributed 27 assists.

