Mount Gilead boys’ CC wins own invitational

The Mount Gilead cross country teams split with Fredericktown on Saturday when they hosted their annual Thill Invitational.

The Indian boys won their seven-team race by a 36-54 margin over the Freddies, while the girls’ team was six points behind Fredericktown’s 52 in their six-team race.

Liam Dennis led the boys, finishing third overall in the race with a time of 15:44.27. Ethan Supplee took fifth in 16:00.47, while Brett Shipman ran seventh in 16:33.23 and Michael Snopik claimed ninth in 16:53.7. Eric Mowery finished 12th in 17:12.75, Reed Supplee placed 17th in 17:54.5 and Ethan Kemp finished 18th in 17:58.92.

Also, Colson Chapman was 30th, Tyler Knight was 32nd, Philip Emberg was 34th, Seamus Walsh was 38th, Ryan Caudill was 40th, Ethan Honzo was 47th, Bradley Butcher was 48th, Cole Hershner was 54th, Storm McGinniss was 64th, Logan Welsh was 70th, Aiden Honzo was 75th, Wyatt Harriman was 77th, Levi Baer was 79th, Mason Kidwell was 81st, Colt Hedrick was 84th and Samuel Baer was 89th.

The girls’ team was able to boast the top two overall finishers in their race, as Baylee Hack won it in 18:38.28, while Emily Hanft was second in 19:57.72. Olivia Millisor finished 11th in 20:44.79 and Michaela McGill placed 14th in 20:57.67. Tatum Neal claimed 33rd in 23:10.03, Karley Wallace was 40th in 23:45.48 and Emily Randall finished 49th in 24:17.4

Also, Dakota Shipman was 56th, Meaghan Clapper was 63rd, Rebeka Clark was 70th and Mikala Harris was 76th.

Marion Harding Invitational

Northmor’s girls’ cross country team finished fifth in the 20-team Harding Invitational, while Highland was eighth and Cardington finished 16th.

The Lady Knights were led by Julianna Ditullio, who finished 15th in 20:09.6. Lauren Johnson placed 18th in 20:15.2, while Riley Johnson finished 26th in 20:26.4 and Julia Kanagy took 42nd in 21:14.3. Sabrina Kelley finished 70th in 22:01.6, Olivia Goodson ran 75th in 22:08.6 and Emilee Jordan claimed 101st in 22:56.7.

Also, Felicia Galleher was 106th, Maddison Yaussy was 124th and Carolyn McGaulley was 136th.

Highland was paced by fifth-place Camberly Schade, who ran her race in 19:12.4. Lauren Garber finished 38th in 21:04.3, while Mia White placed 59th in 21:44.1 and Jade Disbennett took 60th in 21:44.2. Hayley Dailey placed 120th in 23:48.8, Samantha Trusler finished 121st in 23:52.8 and Julia Pauley took 130th in 24:13.1.

Also, Joanna Pauley was 135th, Shelby Conley was 140th and Abigail Jordan was 151st.

Cardington had the best individual performance, as Louie Hallabrin ran fourth with a time of 19:06.8. Morgan White finished 51st in 21:28.4, Marlo Young placed 98th in 22:55.3, Hazel Jolliff took 134th in 24:29.2 and Taylor Thompson finished 162nd in 31:02.4.

In the boys’ race, Highland took eighth place, Northmor ran 10th and Cardington was 13th out of 23 teams.

The Scots were led by Hunter Bolton, who claimed 31st place in 17:17.5. Joel Roberts finished 35th in 17:20.8, Zachary Wetzel ran 67th in 17:46.2 and Bruce Jordan claimed 69th in 17:49.1. Caleb Wetzel took 74th in 17:57.6, Kaden Miller placed 80th in 18:00.1 and Corban Benedict finished 94th in 18:15.5.

Also, Tucker Tague was 96th, Alexander McCafferty was 120th and Nefiano Bumpus was 142nd.

Northmor’s top runner was Gavvin Keen, who placed 19th in 17:00.4. Austin Amens was 33rd in 17:19.1, while Kooper Keen took 56th in 17:40.4 and Connor Radojcsics placed 95th in 18:16. T.J. Diehl was 108th in 18:29.3, Lucas Weaver finished 115th in 18:41.1 and P.J. Lower took 168th in 20:20.2.

Also, Jedd Adams was 175th, Nyk Cook was 180th and Dylan Amens was 183rd.

Cardington’s Mason White had the top local performance, placing sixth in 16:19.9. Racine Hallabrin placed 50th in 17:30.3, while Kaleb Meade took 80th in 18:02.5 and Mike Rose finished 125th in 18:55.7. Devin Gheen ran 141st in 19:23.1, Austin Henthorn claimed 145th in 19:33.4 and James Hallabrin placed 189th in 21:59.

Also, Ryan Clinger was 199th and Bryce Moodispaugh was 204th.

