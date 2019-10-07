Sports Briefs

Volleyball, soccer draws announced

Two local volleyball teams received top-three seeds in their respective divisions. In Division III, Cardington picked up the second seed and will open their tournament at home against Bishop Ready on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. Highland was named the third seed in Division II and will start play on Monday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. against eighth-seeded River Valley.

Northmor was named the eighth seed in Division IV and will host KMAC rival Danville on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. Also, Mount Gilead, competing in Division III, will travel to sixth-seeded Fairbanks on Tuesday, Oct. 15 for a 6 p.m. match.

Highland’s soccer teams will both start tournament play on the road. The boys will play Monday, Oct. 14 at eighth-seeded Beechcroft at 7 p.m., while the girls will travel to sixth-seeded Hamilton Township on Tuesday, Oct. 15, playing at the same time.

Information received from the Central District Athletic Board.