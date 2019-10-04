Highland assured of share of KMAC volleyball title

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland clinched a tie for the league title when they defeated visiting Centerburg by a 25-15, 25-16, 25-7 margin.

In the first set, Raina Terry and Kendall Stover both tallied five kills. Terry had seven more kills in the second game, while both Makenna Belcher and Gena West had two each. The third set saw Terry get six kills, while Belcher contributed five more.

Highland now has won 95 straight league matches in a streak that dates back to 2012.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington won their Senior Night match with East Knox on Thursday, topping their opponents by scores of 25-13, 25-11 and 25-21.

The team’s lone senior, Hannah Wickline, had a big match, recording 20 kills, two aces and three blocks. Liz Long added eight kills, 16 digs and two aces. She also still has a serving percentage of 100 percent, while leading the team in attempts. Kyleigh Bonnette contributed 36 assists in the match.

Northmor Knights

Northmor claimed a league win on Thursday, as they topped Danville by scores of 25-20, 25-20 and 25-18.

Leslie Brubaker finished with 15 kills and two blocks and Julianne Kincaid added 11 kills, two blocks and two aces. Macy Miracle finished with 33 assists, two blocks and eight digs; while Lexi Wenger contributed three kills, three aces and five digs. Also, Megan Adkins and Reagan Swihart both had three kills and Abby Donner assisted with 10 digs.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS