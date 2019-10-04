Highland soccer visits River Valley

Highland’s girls’ soccer team traveled to River Valley on Thursday and earned a 2-1 win to improve to 7-4-2 on the year.

The Lady Scots got a goal from Emma Hinkle to lead early in the game, but watched their hosts tie the game going into the half. However, Highland would pick up the winning goal in the second half on a shot by Izzy Arnett-Tomasek.

The boys’ team recorded a 2-2 tie against the Vikings.

After falling behind 1-0 after the first half of play, the team got two goals by Colton Gustafson in the first 10 minutes of play in the second half. River Valley would rally to tie the game and that goal ended the evening’s scoring.

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, the Scot boys were edged 1-0 at Galion. While the team outshot their opponents by a 26-6 margin, they were unable to put any of those shots inside the Tiger net.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

