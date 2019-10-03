Boys’ golf teams conclude year at districts

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Golf season came to an end for the members of the four Morrow County boys’ teams on Wednesday in the Division II and III district meets.

Due to there not being enough teams with four or more golfers in the Central District, there were no sectional meets held. Instead, everyone automatically advanced to districts, where only the top team and top individual not on that qualifying team moved on to the state meet.

In Division II’s meet, hosted by Denison Golf Club, Highland had the best finish of the local teams, placing fifth out of 14 teams with a team total of 360. Gunner Oakley shot 87 to lead the team, while Owen Mott had a round of 88. Emerson Grassbaugh scored 91, Drew Santo shot 94 and Brandon Howard rounded out the team with a round of 100.

Darby Creek hosted the Division III district, with Mount Gilead finishing eighth and Cardington taking 11th out of 13 teams.

MG shot 387 on the day. Steven Street led the Indians by shooting 84 and Turner Fitzpatrick had a round of 96. Mason Faux shot 103, Graham Simpson had a round of 104 and Dallan Maynard finished with 112 shots.

Cardington was led by Cayman Spires’ round of 87. Both Danny Vaught and Liam Warren scored 107, while Josh Shook tallied 109 strokes.

Northmor had two golfers compete in the meet. Ethan Branch scored 123 and Logan Mariotti had a round of 125.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS