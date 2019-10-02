Northmor girls’ CC wins at Crestline

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Northmor girls’ cross country team took home the title at Tuesday’s Crestline Invitational.

Lauren Johnson paced the team by placing seventh in 22:32.64, while Riley Johnson claimed ninth place in 22:42.59. Julia Kanagy was 12th in 23:01.18, Julianna Ditullio placed 15th in 23:42.37 and Olivia Goodson finished 21st in 24:16.96. Emilee Jordan was 30th in 25:06.69 and Felicia Galleher ran 36th in 25:48.12.

Also, Maddison Yaussy was 37th, Sydney Kelley was 45th and Carolyn McGaulley was 49th.

Cardington placed fourth in the seven-team race, with Louie Hallabrin placing second overall in 21:23.29. Morgan White was 10th in 22:48.89 and Marlo Young ran 24th in 24:26.82. Also, Hazel Jolliff finished 31st in 25:22.14 and Taylor Thompson took 83rd in 33:44.35.

In the boys’ race, Cardington took fourth out of 12 teams, while Northmor placed seventh.

Cardington was led by Mason White’s third-place finish in 17:15.97, while Racine Hallabrin took 13th in 18:30.01. Mike Rose finished 42nd in 19:55.64 and Austin Henthorn was 45th in 20:03.34. Kaleb Meade claimed 57th in 20:24.26, Devin Gheen ran 79th in 21:25.85 and James Hallabrin took 90th in 22:06.79.

Also, Ryan Clinger was 124th and Bryce Moodispaugh was 150th.

Austin Amens paced Northmor, finishing 23rd in 19:06.45. Gavvin Keen was 29th in 19:21.48 and Connor Radojcsics finished 60th in 20:40.95. T.J. Diehl was 62nd in 20:43.2 and Lucas Weaver finished one place behind in 20:43.8. Nyk Cook ran 94th in 22:15.25, while P.J. Lower placed 96th in 22:26.44.

Also, Jedd Adams was 110th, Dylan Amens was 112th, Jack Sears was 116th, Kolten Hart was 122nd, Jayden McClain was 129th and Tyler Parsons was 144th.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS