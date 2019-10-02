Highland closing in on volleyball title

By Rob Hamilton

Highland got within one game of earning at least a share of the KMAC title on Tuesday when they traveled to Mount Gilead and picked up a 25-9, 25-7, 25-17 win.

In the first set, the team tallied seven aces, while Raina Terry had five kills and Kendall Stover added three more. The Scots added four aces and two blocks in the second, with Terry contributing five more kills and Makenna Belcher recording three. The third set saw Highland get five more aces. Cassady Sagar had four kills and Stover added three to her total.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington claimed a league win on Tuesday, as they defeated Northmor by scores of 25-20, 25-12 and 25-23.

The Pirates got 16 kills and two blocks from Hannah Wickline in picking up the decision. Izzy Wickline contributed six kills, two blocks and five aces.

For Northmor, Leslie Brubaker and Macy Miracle both had two aces, with Miracle adding 18 assists and Brubaker also contributing six kills. Julianne Kincaid finished with nine digs and five kills, Abby Donner had 15 digs and Reagan Swihart tallied four kills.

