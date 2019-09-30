MG runners tops at North Union; Northmor girls win at Buckeye Central

By Rob Hamilton

Mount Gilead picked up another pair of meet championships on Saturday when they traveled to North Union.

The boys’ team cruised to their title, recording a total of 17 points in the eight-team meet, while second-place Pleasant had 77.

Ethan Supplee took first in 16:09.82 for the Indians, while Liam Dennis placed second in 16:24.43 and Brett Shipman ran third in 17:15.94. Michael Snopik finished fifth in 17:28.87 and Eric Mowery was sixth in 17:33.03, while Ethan Kemp ran 15th in 18:24.3 and Reed Supplee placed 22nd in 18:50.51.

Also, Tyler Knight was 28th, Seamus Walsh was 30th, Bradley Butcher was 37th, Cole Hershner was 38th, Ryan Caudill was 40th, Ethan Honzo was 47th, Wyatt Harriman was 49th, Colson Chapman was 53rd, Philip Emberg was 54th, Storm McGinniss was 71st, Logan Welsh was 72nd, Aiden Honzo was 80th, Levi Baer was 82nd, Colt Hedrick was 86th, Samuel Baer was 87th and Mason Kidwell was 89th.

The girls’ team won their seven-team race with 31 points, with Buckeye Valley taking second with 58.

Allison Johnson was first overall with a time of 19:18.21, while Baylee Hack placed second in 19:34.99. Emily Hanft ran seventh in 21:21.09, Olivia Millisor took 10th with a time of 21:38.11 and Michaela McGill placed 14th in 22:07.8. Tatum Neal claimed 26th in 23:33.91 and Emily Randall finished 35th in 24:48.12.

Also, Karley Wallace was 35th, Dakota Shipman was 52nd, Meaghan Clapper was 59th, Rebeka Clark was 62nd, Zoie Barron was 64th and Mikala Harris was 72nd.

Buckeye Central Invitational

The Northmor girls took first place in their 10-team race at Buckeye Central Saturday.

Lauren Johnson was seventh overall in 20:37.47 to lead the team, while Riley Johnson placed ninth in 20:43.68 and Julianna Ditullio claimed 11th in 20:53.27. Olivia Goodson ran 20th in 21:36.74 and Julia Kanagy finished 23rd in 21:49.76. Emilee Jordan was 32nd in 22:23.82, while Sabrina Kelley placed 38th in 22:49.72.

Also, Felicia Galleher was 49th, Maddison Yaussy was 67th, Kaylene Brinkman was 78th, Carolyn McGaulley was 88th, Sydney Kelley was 92nd and Haley Dille was 103rd.

In the boys’ race, Northmor was fifth out of 13 teams with Gavvin Keen running 16th in 17:42.78 and Austin Amens taking 24th in 18:09.41. Connor Radojecsics finished 37th in 18:35.64 and Lucas Weaver was 39th in 18:39.22, while T.J. Diehl ran 41st in 18:45.25, P.J. Lower placed 71st in 19:47.42 and Jedd Adams finished 86th in 20:40.

Also, Dylan Amens was 88th, Nyk Cook was 92nd, Jack Sears was 98th, Jayden McClain was 110th, Kolten Hart was 111th and Tyler Parsons was 135th.

Pickerington North Invitational

Highland and Cardington both competed in Saturday’s Pickerington North Invitational. The Scot boys were ninth out of 23 teams, while the girls placed 10th out of 22.

Leading the boys was Hunter Bolton, who placed 42nd in 18:30.5. Joel Roberts was 51st in 18:40.2 and Bruce Jordan ran 62nd in 18:57.3. Zachary Wetzel took 72nd in 19:14.5, while Kaden Miller finished 76th in 19:20.8, Tucker Tague placed 87thin 19:33 and Caleb Wetzel was 92nd in 19:39.4.

Also, Alexander McCafferty was 111th, Corban Benedict was 119th, Nefiano Bumpus was 121st, Rider Minnick was 155th, Bode Sardinha was 160th, Mateo Bumpus was 188th, Grath Garee was 198th and Casey Conley was 239th.

Camberly Schade finished in seventh place with a time of 20:41.2 to lead the Lady Scots. Lauren Garber was 36th in 22:04.3, while Mia White took 52nd in 22:39.9 and Jade Disbennett ran 71st in 23:10.9. Samantha Trusler finished 119th in 25:05.5, Shelby Conley took 162nd in 27:11.6 and Abigail Jordan claimed 168th in 28:09.8.

Also, Madison Howard was 169th, Joanna Pauley was 170th and Juli Ward was 205th.

Cardington’s boys placed 19th in their race, with Mason White running fourth overall with a time of 16:58.1. Kaleb Meade was 95th in 19:43, while Devin Gheen took 149th in 21:07.3 and Austin Henthorn ran 201st in 22:28.1. James Hallabrin was 220th in 23:26.7, Ryan Clinger was 271st in 27:00.6 and Sam West placed 282nd in 29:09.8.

The girls didn’t field a full team. Morgan White finished 90th in 23:46.4 and Marlo Young ran 133rd in 25:39.9.

