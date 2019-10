By Rob Hamilton

Highland lost a close girls’ soccer contest with Licking Valley on Saturday, falling by a 2-1 margin.

The Scots trailed 1-0 after the first half. In the second half, both teams scored once, with Highland’s goal coming from Emily White.

