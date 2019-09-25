Mount Gilead runners tops at Fredericktown

By Rob Hamilton

Both Mount Gilead cross country teams claimed championships at the Fredericktown Invitational on Tuesday.

The boys finished first in a 20-team meet with 38 points, while the second-place hosts had 94. Highland was fourth with 173 points, while Northmor competed, but didn’t have a full team.

Liam Dennis paced MG by finishing third overall in 16:36.63. He was followed by Ethan Supplee, who was fourth in 16:38.58, and Brett Shipman, who took fifth place in 16:47.45. Michael Snopik ran 11th in 17:13.2 and Eric Mowery placed 15th in 17:29.1, while Ethan Kemp was 59th in 18:57.39 and Colson Chapman took 61st in 18:59.

Also, Reed Supplee was 69th, Seamus Walsh was 71st, Tyler Knight was 80th, Philip Emberg was 87th, Bradley Butcher was 94th, Ryan Caudill was 98th, Cole Hershner was 100th, Ethan Honzo was 104th, Wyatt Harriman was 124th, Storm McGinniss was 128th, Logan Welsh was 151st, Aiden Honzo was 156th, Mason Kidwell was 160th, Colt Hedrick was 161st, Levi Baer was 166th and Samuel Baer was 167th.

Highland’s Hunter Bolton placed 25th in 18:02.56, while Joel Roberts took 30th in 18:12.61 and Zachary Wetzel claimed 36th in 18:22.74. Bruce Jordan finished 40th in 18:31.46 and Tucker Tague was 44th in 18:39.66. Corban Benedict took 51st in 18:42.9, while Caleb Wetzel ended up 57th in 18:55.34.

Also, Kaden Miller was 67th, Alexander McCafferty was 75th, Grath Garee was 90th, Rider Minnick was 123rd, Mateo Bumpus was 137th, Bode Sardinha was 139th and Casey Conley was 190th.

Northmor had four runners in the race. Jack Sears took 127th in 20:48.79, while Kolten Hart finished 176th in 22:54.75, Jayden McClain placed 180th in 23:11.53 and Tyler Parsons ran 212th in 28:50.77.

In the girls’ race, Mount Gilead’s total of 43 points defeated Fredericktown and Centerburg, who both had 64 points (with the Freddies finishing second by virtue of their sixth runner). Highland was fourth with 138 points and Northmor was fifth with 166 in the 12-team race.

MG claimed the top two girls overall and three of the top six. Allison Johnson won in 19:06.57, while Baylee Hack took second in 19:15.1 and Emily Hanft ran sixth in 20:32.63. Olivia Millisor finished 15th in 21:28.54 and Michaela McGill claimed 26th in 22:03.48. Tatum Neal was 67th in 24:40.32, while Emily Randall placed 71st in 24:59.31.

Also, Karley Wallace was 73rd, Dakota Shipman was 95th, Zoie Barron was 103rd, Meaghan Clapper was 118th and Mikala Harris was 140th.

Highland was paced by Kamberly Schade, who placed third in 19:35.5. Lauren Garber finished 21st in 21:48.73 and Jade Disbennett took 22nd in 21:56.95. Hayley Dailey ran 54th in 23:57.48, while Julia Pauley finished 68th in 24:40.40, Joanna Pauley was 70th in 24:55.35 and Samantha Trusler claimed 75th in 25:05.01.

Also, Shelby Conley was 82nd, Madison Howard was 94th, Abigail Jordan was 104th and Juli Ward was 120th.

For Northmor, Lauren Johnson ran 29th in 22:27.53, while Riley Johnson was 31st in 22:30.15 and Julianna Ditullio placed 32nd in 22:35.15. Olivia Goodson picked up 46th place in 23:27.35, Emilee Jordan was 57th in 24:06.54, Maddison Yaussy took 76th in 25:06.3 and Sydney Kelley finished 77th in 25:08.72.

Also, Kaylene Brinkman was 81st, Bailey Snyder was 112th and Haley Dille was 117th.

