Northmor loses close VB match to River Valley

Northmor’s volleyball team was edged by River Valley in a five-set battle on Monday. The scores were 25-22, 16-25, 25-17, 17-25 and 14-16.

For the Golden Knights, Leslie Brubaker had 16 kills and five blocks and Julianne Kincaid contributed nine kills and 11 digs. Lexi Wenger tallied seven kills and two blocks; while Macy Miracle added four kills, 37 assists, 12 digs and six aces. Also, Megan Adkins picked up four kills, Abby Donner had 18 digs and Michalea Zeger finished with a pair of aces.

