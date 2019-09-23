Highland girls’ soccer tops Pleasant; boys tie Spartans

By Rob Hamilton

Highland’s girls’ soccer team won again on Saturday, topping Pleasant by a 4-1 score.

The team took a 2-0 lead into the half and added two more goals in the second half to pick up the decision. Emily White finished with two goals and an assist to pace the team, while both Izzy Arnett-Tomasek and Emma Hinkle added scores. Madison Zamer also did a good job as goalie in the contest.

The boys’ team played the Spartans to a 2-2 tie.

The team trailed 1-0 at the half, but got a goal from Xavier Privette off an assist from Cameron Striblin to tie the game. Jaguar Wilson added a goal to give the team the lead, but the Spartans were able to tie the score shortly afterward to end the day’s scoring.

