Cardington VB wins three at River Valley

Cardington picked up three wins on Saturday at a quad hosted by River Valley.

The Pirates defeated Lexington 31-29 and 25-17; topped the host team 22-25, 25-20, 25-17 and beat Madison by scores of 25-22 and 25-21 to move to 12-4.

Treese commended his team for stepping up with the absence of one of its starters, in particular praising Hannah Wickline for her performance. The senior had nine kills against Lexington, 21 against River Valley and 18 against Madison. He also credited Ashlee Tharp and Jadine Mills for their performances.

