Sports Calendar

Wednesday, Sept. 25

• Highland, Mount Gilead and Northmor at Mill Creek Golf Course, Division II girls’ golf sectional, 9 a.m.

• Galion at Highland, soccer: girls’, 5 p.m.; boys’, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26

• Danville at Cardington, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.

• Fredericktown at Highland, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.

• Centerburg at Mount Gilead, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.

• Northmor at East Knox, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27

• Cardington at Highland, football, 7 p.m.

• Northmor at Mount Gilead, football, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

• Mount Gilead at North Union Inv., cross country, 9 a.m.

• Northmor at Buckeye Central Inv., cross country, 9 a.m.

• Highland at Licking Valley, girls’ soccer, 10 a.m.

• Cardington, Highland at Pickerington North Inv., cross country, 11 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 30

• Division II girls’ golf districts at Darby Creek Golf Course, 9 a.m.

• Delaware Christian at Mount Gilead, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.

• Northmor at Galion, volleyball, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

• Cardington and Northmor at Crestline, cross country, 4:30 p.m.

• Cardington at Northmor, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.

• Highland at Mount Gilead, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.