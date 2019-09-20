Highland girls keeping winning in KMAC volleyball matches

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland picked up another win in volleyball on Thursday, sweeping visiting East Knox by scores of 25-14, 25-10 and 25-14.

Raina Terry collected 12 kills and three aces for the Scots, while Kendall Stover added 11 kills, Makenna Belcher finished with eight and Gena West had four. Ashlynn Belcher contributed five aces, while both Darcie Walters and Savanna Whisman tallied three.

Cardington Pirates

On Thursday, the Cardington volleyball team was topped by Fredericktown by scores of 16-25, 23-25 and 26-28.

Despite the loss, head coach Ryan Treese was pleased with his team’s effort, noting that just the day before they got the news that Audrey Brininger currently is listed as out for the season with a stress fracture in her back. The freshman leads the team in kills, averaging 4.3 per set.

Hannah Wickline paced the team with 17 kills, three aces and nine digs. Liz Long stepped up in Brininger’s place and finished with eight kills, three aces and 18 digs.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS