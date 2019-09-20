Highland soccer teams split against Harding

By Rob Hamilton

On Wednesday, the Highland soccer teams played against Marion Harding, with each school hosting one game.

The visiting girls’ team defeated Harding by a 1-0 score, improving to 4-3-2 in the process. Emma Hinkle tallied the team’s goal in the first half and their defense and goaltending allowed that lead to hold up for the remainder of regulation.

The boys’ team fell to the Harding by a 4-0 count at home. Highland only trailed 1-0 at the half, but surrendered three goals in the second half.

