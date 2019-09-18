Highland VB wins at Northmor

By Rob Hamilton

The Highland volleyball team traveled to Northmor on Tuesday and came away with a 25-10, 25-6, 25-21 win to improve to 7-0 in league play and 10-4 overall.

In claiming the win, the Scots got 10 kills and three aces from Raina Terry. Kendall Stover added 10 kills, while Makenna Belcher finished with seven kills and four aces. Also, Emma West tallied five kills and four blocks and Ashlynn Belcher contributed six aces.

Northmor got five aces and nine assists by Macy Miracle, as they dropped to 7-5 overall and 4-3 in league play. Lexi Wenger contributed an ace, while Abby Donner finished with nine digs. Also, Julianne Kincaid had five digs and five kills and Leslie Brubaker added three kills.

