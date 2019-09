By Rob Hamilton

The Highland girls picked up a road win on Saturday, as they defeated host Lakewood by a 2-0 count to improve to 3-3-2 on the season.

Both goals were scored in the first half by Emma Hinkle, with her first one being assisted by Avery Zerby.

