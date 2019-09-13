Highland, Cardington VB pick up Thursday wins

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

On Thursday, the Highland volleyball team overwhelmed host Danville by scores of 25-10, 25-10 and 25-8.

The team tallied 31 kills, 20 aces and four blocks, with Raina Terry picking up 10 kills, six aces and four blocks of those totals. Makenna Belcher finished with seven kills and five aces, Ashlynn Belcher contributed four aces and both Kendall Stover and Gena West added five kills.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington claimed a win over Centerburg Thursday, dispatching the Trojans in three straight games.

Audrey Brininger finished with a team-high 21 kills, while Hannah Wickline added 15.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS