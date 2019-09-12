Highland soccer in close games with River Valley

By Rob Hamilton

On Tuesday, Highland soccer competed at home against River Valley, with the girls’ team finishing their game tied at 1-1.

After a scoreless first half, Jada Mullins scored for the Scots to give her team the lead. However, Highland would commit a penalty and the Vikings scored on their ensuing penalty kick to salvage the tie.

The boys’ team fell by a 2-0 score to RV, giving up one goal in each half. Goalie Adi Karya, as well as Thomas Cruz, were praised for their efforts.

