Northmor boys first at Lucas

The Northmor boys’ cross country team won the nine-team Cub Classic, hosted by Lucas.

Finishing with 34 points, the Golden Knights had three runners place in the top five. Gavvin Keen was second in 19:23.35, Austin Amens took third in 19:31.67 and Kooper Keen took fourth in 19:36.23. Lucas Weaver was 10th in 20:48.16, while T.J. Diehl finished 17th in 21:24.06, P.J. Lower ran 33rd in 23:17.13 and Dylan Amens placed 40th in 23:46.81.

Also, Jedd Adams was 45th and Kolten Hart was 52nd.

Northmor’s girls did not compete at Lucas.

