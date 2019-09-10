Highland golfers split against pair of Monday opponents

By Rob Hamilton

The Highland golf team split a Monday match against KMAC rivals Centerburg and East Knox.

Highland’s score of 165 put them two shots behind the Trojans, who shot 163. East Knox also tallied a score of 165, but the Scots claimed victory over them by virtue of having the better scoring fifth golfer.

Drew Santo topped Highland by shooting 38, while Emerson Grassbaugh scored 41. Gunner Oakley finished with a round of 42 and both Owen Mott and Luke Cain shot 44. Bryce Rinehart rounded out the varsity by shooting 50.

