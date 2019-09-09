Northmor girls win at Watkins; MG CC teams place highly at Tiffin

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Northmor’s girls’ cross country team finished first out of 12 teams at Watkins Memorial’s McGowan Invitational on Saturday, edging KMAC rival Centerburg for the championship.

Julianna Ditullio paced the team by finishing seventh in 20:49.8, while Lauren Johnson was ninth in 21:06 and Julia Kanagy placed 11th in 21:11.8. Riley Johnson claimed 15th place in 21:48.7, Olivia Goodson finished 24th in 22:27.1 and Sabrina Kelley placed 25th in 22:36. Rounding out the team’s varsity line-up was Felicia Galleher, who was 45th in 24:19.2.

Also, Sydney Kelley was 48th, Maddison Yaussy was 58th, Carolyn McGaulley was 66th, Kahlene Brinkman was 77th and Bailey Snyder was 85th.

In the boys’ race, Northmor took third place. Gavvin Keen was sixth in 17:25.5 to lead the team, while Kooper Keen finished 12th in 18:06 and Austin Amens took 14th in 18:09.7. Lucas Weaver placed 33rd in 19:21.2 and TJ. Diehl followed in 34th with a time of 19:24.5. P.J. Lower took 60th in 20:56 and Jedd Adams claimed 71st in 21:28.5.

Also, Dylan Amens was 75th, Jack Sears was 76th, Kolten Hart was 85th, Jayden McClain was 90th, Nyk Cook was 100th and Tyler Parsons was 107th.

Highland completed in the Division II races, where the girls’ team placed eighth out of 25 squads.

Camberly Schade finished 19th overall in 20:20.1 to lead the Scots, while Lauren Garber was 59th in 22:20.9 and Jade Disbennett finished 61st in 22:23.3. Mia White ran 81st in 23:15.2, Hayley Dailey placed 126th in 24:33.6, Samantha Trusler claimed 142nd in 24:59.5 and Shelby Conley finished 152nd in 25:18.8.

Also, Joanna Pauley was 197th, Madison Howard was 202nd, Abby Jordan was 219th, Jana VanDyke was 232nd and Juli Ward was 251st.

Highland’s boys were 13th out of 26 teams.

Hunter Bolton led the team by placing 38th in 17:57.2. Joel Roberts took 60th in 18:21.6 and Tucker Tague was 76th in 18:36.6. Zach Wetzel claimed 79th in 18:37.6 and Caleb Wetzel was 91st in 18:51.7, while Bruce Jordan finished 99th in 19:01.1 and Corban Benedict took 109th in 19:09.4.

Also, Nefiano Bumpus was 123rd, Alex McCafferty was 126th, Grath Garee was 142nd, Aaron Gannon was 153rd, Mateo Bumpus was 177th, Bode Sardinha was 215th and Casey Conley was 264th.

Tiffin Carnival

The Mount Gilead boys placed fourth out of 36 teams at Tiffin Carnival on Saturday.

The team was able to boast two runners in the top five overall of the Division III varsity race, as Liam Dennis placed third in 16:14.9 and Ethan Supplee took fourth in 16:16.3. Brett Shipman ran 30th in 17:04.7, while Eric Mowery was 57th in 17:34.1 and Michael Snopik took 98th in 18:20.1. Also, Ethan Kemp ran 114th in 18:30.8 and Reed Supplee took 124th in 18:37.7.

Cardington’s team ran 23rd in the event, with Mason White placing eighth in 16:23. Racine Hallabrin claimed 72nd in 17:52, while Austin Henthorn took 184th in 19:37 and Mike Rose finished 185th in 19:37. Devin Gheen placed 208th in 20:38, Gauge Higgins finished 212th in 20:46 and Jim Hallabrin ran 236th in 22:41.

In the 49-team Division III girls’ varsity race, Mount Gilead finished in sixth place. Allison Johnson placed second overall in 18:39.2 to lead MG, while Baylee Hack took eighth in 19:07.7. Emily Hanft took 65th with a time of 21:23.8 and Olivia Millisor placed 107th in 22:15.4. Michaela McGill ran 119th in 22:25.8, Emily Randall took 235th in 24:31.2 and Tatum Neal finished 241st in 24:37.2.

Cardington’s girls took 41st place, with Loey Hallabrin leading the way in 28th place with a time of 20:06. Morgan White finished 125th in 22:30 and Marlo Young was 228th in 24:23. Also, Hazel Jolliff ran 306th in 27:09 and Taylor Thompson placed 341st in 34:29.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS