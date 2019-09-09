Highland soccer teams sweep Lakewood

By Rob Hamilton

Both Highland soccer teams picked up home wins on Saturday against Lakewood.

The girls claimed a closely-fought contest by a 2-1 margin. Madison Cecil assisted on an Emma Hinkle goal in the first half to give the Lady Scots an early lead. Lakewood would tie things up in the second half, but with eight minutes left to play, Hinkle tallied a goal that was assisted by Jada Mullins. The girls now have a 2-3-1 record.

The boys won by a 4-1 count, scoring two goals in each half. Jaguar Wilson tallied a goal in the first half and also assisted on a Dylan Thomas score to give the team a 2-0 lead at the half.

Colton Gustafson tallied a quick goal in the second half to make it a three-goal margin. Austin Smith would then assist to Zach Granger to make it 4-0 before Lakewood scored late in the game. Jack Chaffee, Xaiver Privette and Collin Bowman were all cited for good defensive play.

