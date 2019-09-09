Highland golfers top Northmor; MG at Ridgedale Invite

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland defeated Northmor in a Friday golf match by a margin of 163-238. That 163 strokes was a season-best for the Scots.

Emerson Grassbaugh shot 36 to earn medalist honors. Gunner Oakley shot 41, while Drew Santo and Luke Cain both had rounds of 43. Bryce Rinehart shot 45 and Owen Mott followed with 46 strokes.

Highland currently is 29-26 overall and 15-7 in KMAC play.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead golfed at the Ridgedale Invitational on Saturday.

Competing at Bucyrus Golf Course, the Indians finished in third place with a team total of 377 shots. Mallory Graham led the team with a round of 90.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS